Ireland Cricket Team got the chance to qualify for the next round of ICC world cup

Stage is all set for the Ireland cricket team to make a mark in the world cricket. The team made a perfect start of the world cup by beating West Indies cricket team by 4 wickets. So far Ireland is the only team in world cup 2015 to chase a 300+ target successfully. Now they are playing against UAE and are in control of the game as they have already got 4 wicket bowling first. Current scorebard as you can see above says United Arab Emirates 106 for loss of 4 wickets in 28 overs. Now if they can restrict the UAE team to somewhere around 250 to 280, then the Ireland team has a chance to earn 2 more points and this means they will move to the top of points table below the defending champions India.
If Ireland wins today they can dream of qualifying for the quarter finals for the first time. After today's game Ireland will left with another 4 matches to play in the world cup and they need to win a minimum of 2 matches to qualify for the quarter finals. Here is the details of world cup matches for Ireland:
- Ireland v West Indies at Nelson - Feb 16, 2015 - Ireland won by 4 wickets
- Ireland v United Arab Emirates at Brisbane - Feb 25, 2015 - Match being played today - Current score at the live scoreboard widget at top of the blog
- Ireland v South Africa at Canberra - Mar 3, 2015
- Ireland v Zimbabwe at Hobart - Mar 7, 2015
- India v Ireland at Hamilton - Mar 10, 2015
- Ireland v Pakistan at Adelaide - Mar 15, 2015
If Ireland manage to beat Zimbabwe, then the last match for the team which is also the last match of the group stage can be a virtual knock out game for them. The match against Pakistan if they manage to win it, definitely the team will qualify for the quarter finals.
Lets first hope that Ireland win the world cup match today. Good luck to the team for today and remaining of the world cup matches.
IF that happens then it would be the great achievement for Ireland cricket. but that doesn't look easy though.
