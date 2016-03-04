Live Score updates - Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan World Cup Match

Bangladesh has won the toss and elected to bat first. You can watch the live score update real time at the top of this this blog. Bangladesh team has made a slow start and currently they have managed a run rate of 2.92 without losing any wicket. Such a slow start might not be good as if the team loose some quick wickets, then Afghanistan team can make a very great start of the tournament. This team has a lot to prove. Bangladesh team on the other hand despite being the potential have yet to make a mark in ODIs.
Keep on watching the live updates and do post your experts comments here.
Keep on watching the live updates and do post your experts comments here.
No comments:
Post a Comment