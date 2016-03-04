Zimbabwe to chase 373 against West Indies

In the beginning it felt like West Indies team will upset the fans once again. West Indies lost the first wicket early and then is was a slow start of the innings. However the moment Chris Gayle hit the first six of the innings I knew quiet a few records will be broken in the match. I was also predicting first double century of the world cup. Here are some of the tweets I made while watchign the live score board at this blog.
Once he was set, the scoring rate increased at a rapid rate. In the end Gayle was out at the last ball on the innings but it was too late for the Zimbabwe. Now its pretty much clear that West Indies have won this match. All we have to watch now is how close they get to the target and if they are able to play all the 50 overs.
Here are some of the records broken in the world cup match today
#Gayle aj to kuch run pel - #CWC #worldcup #livescore #cricketworldcup - http://t.co/UWoWe6fgF6
— Vinay Kumar (@vinay11111) February 24, 2015
#Gayle storm is about to begin - hit first six in the over 10.6 - http://t.co/UWoWe6fgF6 catch the live score here - #cwc2015 #cricketscore
— Vinay Kumar (@vinay11111) February 24, 2015
Keep a close eye, it might be first 200 in #worldcup history #DoubleCentury #CWC2015 #ChrisGayle - http://t.co/UWoWe6fgF6
— Vinay Kumar (@vinay11111) February 24, 2015
- First double hundred in world cup
- Highest partnership ever in world cup
- Highest partnership in ODI history
- Highest partnership for any wicker for West Indies
- First double hundred outside India and from non Indian player
- Fastest double century
- Most sixes in an innings (16)
