World Cup Quarter Final - Australia vs Pakistan Live Updates

Score Update: 12:33 pm IST - Australia needs 214 to win. Pakistan team all out for 213 in 49.5 overs.
Score Update: 12:01 pm IST - Pakistan lost the wicket of Sohaib Maqsood at the score of 188. Sohaib Maqsood scored 29 runs facing 44 balls. Now it seems the team is in trouble.
Score: 188/7 in 42 overs.
So the latest score is Pakistan 171/6 in 39 overs.
Pakistan just lost Shahid Afridi
My early worries about the Pakistan batting line up were right. Their openers got our cheaply and later there were hardly any partnerships that could build the innings. All we can hope now is that Pakistan can score minimum 250 runs. Else anything less than this will mean another team from Asia is out of the world cup for Sure. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are already back home losing their games in quarter finals to South Africa and India respectively.
Early in the morning Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Given the form of the Pakistan cricket team batsmen, I can't say if this is the right decision or not.
Score Update: 12:01 pm IST - Pakistan lost the wicket of Sohaib Maqsood at the score of 188. Sohaib Maqsood scored 29 runs facing 44 balls. Now it seems the team is in trouble.
Score: 188/7 in 42 overs.
So the latest score is Pakistan 171/6 in 39 overs.
Pakistan just lost Shahid Afridi
My early worries about the Pakistan batting line up were right. Their openers got our cheaply and later there were hardly any partnerships that could build the innings. All we can hope now is that Pakistan can score minimum 250 runs. Else anything less than this will mean another team from Asia is out of the world cup for Sure. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are already back home losing their games in quarter finals to South Africa and India respectively.
Early in the morning Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Given the form of the Pakistan cricket team batsmen, I can't say if this is the right decision or not.
No comments:
Post a Comment