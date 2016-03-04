Mumbai enters Finals of the IPL 2015

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the finals of the IPL 2015. Chennai team has got another chance to qualify for the finals as they will play the eliminator match against at Ranchi. The opponent CSK will face is yet to be decided. The winner of the another elliminator match today will procced to play against CSK team.
The two teams competing in the IPL eliminator match today are Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams have played good T20 cricket and the match is going to be a close encounter. Though RCB batting line looks more powerful, we must not forget the man in form for Rajasthan Royals the opener Ajnkya Rahane. He had hold the orange cap for most of the time this IPL and he is all set for another great innings today.
You can watch all the live action at the scoreboard above. Do predict who will play against Mumbai Indians in the finals of IPL 2015. You have the following options for the IPL final match this year:
- Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings
- Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals
- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
