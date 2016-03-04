ICC World Twenty20 in March 2016 - Schedule of T20 World Cup

My previous blog post was about six consecutive sixes being hit in the history of crickets. One such incident was in 2007 Twenty 20 world cup. Now its once again the time for us to watch those huge sixes being hit in international cricket.
The ICC Twenty 20 world cup 2016 begins in the month of March 2016. The inaugural match to be played on 8-March-2016 and final to be concluded on 2-April-2016. The complete schedule of the tournament matches is listed below:
Mar 08, Tue
Match 1
Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong, 1st Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 2
Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2nd Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Mar 09, Wed
Match 3
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 4
Ireland vs Oman, 4th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 5
Mar 10, Thu
Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 5th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 6
Hong Kong vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 7
Mar 11, Fri
Netherlands vs Oman, 7th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 8
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 8th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 9
Mar 12, Sat
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 9th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 10
Scotland vs Hong Kong, 10th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 11
Mar 13, Sun
Netherlands vs Ireland, 11th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 12
Bangladesh vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 13
Mar 15, Tue
India vs New Zealand, 13th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 14
Mar 16, Wed
West Indies vs England, 14th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 15
Pakistan vs TBC, 15th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 16
Mar 17, Thu
Sri Lanka vs TBC, 16th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 17
Mar 18, Fri
Australia vs New Zealand, 17th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 18
South Africa vs England, 18th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 19
Mar 19, Sat
India vs Pakistan, 19th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 20
Mar 20, Sun
South Africa vs TBC, 20th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 21
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 21st Match, Super 10 Group 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 22
Mar 21, Mon
Australia vs TBC, 22nd Match, Super 10 Group 2
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 23
Mar 22, Tue
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 23rd Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 24
Mar 23, Wed
England vs TBC, 24th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 25
India vs TBC, 25th Match, Super 10 Group 2
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 26
Mar 25, Fri
Pakistan vs Australia, 26th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 27
South Africa vs West Indies, 27th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 28
Mar 26, Sat
New Zealand vs TBC, 28th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 29
Sri Lanka vs England, 29th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 30
Mar 27, Sun
India vs Australia, 30th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 31
West Indies vs TBC, 31st Match, Super 10 Group 1
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 32
Mar 28, Mon
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 32nd Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 33
Mar 30, Wed
TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 34
Mar 31, Thu
TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 35
Apr 03, Sun
TBC vs TBC, Final
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
All the matches are being hosted by India and during March and April the weather is very pretty, not so hot and not so cold. So this is not only going to be good for players but fans will also enjoy a lot. T20 is loved by Indians a lot and like IPL, the Twenty20 world cup will also attract full crowds to the stadiums.
