India Vs Pakistan World T20 match today

Highlights of previous T20 world cup India vs PakistanThis is the match which will be equally interesting as the final of this twenty-twenty world cup tournament. Though there were little showers in the Eden Gardens in the morning, it is expected that we will have a full match. India have won all the previous encounters with Pakistan in the world cup but at the same time they have never defeated Pakistan at this venue. This mean a new history will be created either it will be first time India defeating Pakistan at Eden Gardens OR it's first victory in world cup for Pakistan against India.
Eden garden pitch is good for batting and team batting first have won most of the matches as dew factor comes to play and it makes batting a little difficult. Thus chasing is always a best option here. But can't say what both captains (Dhoni & Afridi) think about this. Thus it'd be interesting to see the toss as well.
You can catch all the live score being updated real time here at the blog. And little comments from our side also. Check out points table and results/schedule of matches also.
