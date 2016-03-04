World T20 2016 Match Today - India Vs New Zealand



Now when the first round of the ICC world T20 is over and some lucky team managed to join other teams to the super 10 group, the ICC World T20 now has really begun. Now you can see fully crowded stadiums and more heat on and off the ground.



Today is the first match of super 10 and this match is to be played between the host team India and New Zealand. .The match will be played at Nagpur and it starts from 7:30 pm IST (+5:30 GMT). This match is from the team of Group 2. There are 5 team each in group 1 and group 2. If we take a quick look at the squads then the Indian T20 team looks far stronger than the current New Zealand team. The NZ team is quite inexperienced however there bowling can be the biggest surprise for the strong Indian batting line. Also the IPL exposure is a big plus for team India, making them the favorites not only for today's match but also for the T20 world cup.



8:45 PM:

Match is in the interesting phase. India has got to a good start and so far they have kept New Zealand batsmen silent not allowing them big boundaries.

Score: NZ 90/6 in 16.4 overs.



Bumrah to bowl the 18th over.



8:49 PM - 100 up for NZ in 18th over.



5 runs in the over of Bumrah. NZ 103/6 in 18 overs.



19th over to be bowled by Jadega. Batsmen just survived a stumping chance.



8:54 PM - If New Zealand somehow manage to get close to 130, this would be a very very competitive score.



Nehra to bowl the last crucial over.



New Zealand 126/7 (20/20 ov)



Innings Break



Indian innings to follow in 20 minutes



Welcome back after the innings break. India has lost a wicket early. The score is Ind 6/1 in 1 over.



9:31 pm - Kapil Dev said during New Zealand Innings that Indian batsmen have not played spinners in good way recently. This seems to be true as Roit Sharma got out to spin bowler in the third over.

Score: Ind 10/2 in 2.2 overs.



10:14 pm

Halfway the batting of Indian team, they have lost more than half of the batsmen. Clearly team India is going to lose the match today.

Score: Ind 43/1 in 10.1 overs



India require another 70 runs in final 6 overs

