Easy Victory and NZ one step closer to Cricket World Cup 2015

New Zealand beat England very easily today and not with three consecutive victories in the group stage of ICC Cricket World Cup means the Kiwi team is now one step more closer to the world cup. With 6 points the team is at the top of points table at the moment and now New Zealand team place for the quarter finals of the world cup is almost assured.
England cricket team was outplayed today and they were never in the game right from the beginning. First the whole team was all out at a score of just 123 runs batting mere 33.2 overs in all. In return the New Zealand openers made a quick start and Brendon McCullum break his own record of fastest half century in world cup. However what marked the start of win for Kiwis was a furious spell from Tim Southee. His bowling figures says 7 for 33 in nine overs. Its the best spell of the 2015 world cup so far and I'm sure it will remain the best spell of this tournaments. Overall is was 3rd best spell in world cup history.
Complete fixtures here.
Results of world cup matches played today:
- New Zealand 125/2 (12.2 ov) beat England 123 (33.2 ov) by 8 wickets
Matches to watch tomorrow:
- Pakistan v West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- Australia v Bangladesh at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
