ICC World Cup Match Live Scoreboard Day 1 Match 2

Match Update: 1:17 pm IST: England innings start now with Moeen Ali and Ian Bell as openers. They need to chase a huge score of 342 (343 to win) and a lot will depend upon these two batsmen how close England team can reach to the target or even chase it. So fat the plus point for England were a five for and hat-trick by Steven Finn. But his performance was not that good to restrict the explosive Aussie batting line. You can watch the live score of the match at the top of this blog. Enjoy!
The opening match for the ICC world cup 2015 just being played between Sri Lanka and New Zealand just few hours back and it features two teams that are perfect for a nice encounter. A perfect opening match for the world cup, fill with lots of excitement. With the match the tournament is open and the second match to be played today is between Australia and England. Match starts in just few moments from now. Both these teams already have enough preparation in the Carlton Mid Tri ODI series, that included India as the third team. Players of both the team are in fine touch and we hope to see both the team through the knock out stage of cricket world cup 2015.
Stay tuned here and we'll publish the toss and score updates from this match.
Match Update: 10:57 am IST: The opening match is almost near a finish and New Zealand is going to win the match against Sri Laka. As far as the second match of the world cup in concerned I think this is going to be more exciting match as compared to the earlier one. Both Australian and England have recently played in the final of the ODI tri series and team are in good form.
Today morning England won the toss and elected to field. Australia has made a slow but a solid start of the innings and have scored 152 runs in 26 over for the loss of 3 wickets. Warner, Watson and Smith lost their wickets early but opener Finch and Baily have done a good job by building the innings. Finch in on his way to score first century of ICC world cup 2015. With Maxwell and Marsh in the line up Australia can think of posting a 300+ target for England team.
England team bowlers on the other hand are looking in good rhythm and a quick wickets means they are in good business for the first match of the world cup against they host. Keep a close eye on the score board above.
Nice..
