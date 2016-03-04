Leading run scorer of the ICC World Cup 2015

Who scored most runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015?Here you can find who is the leading rus scorer of the ICC Cricket world cup 2015. Though like IPL there aren't any orange caps in the world cup, still but matters is who have scored maximum number of runs in the top tournament of cricket.
Leading run scorers in world cup
2 comments:
Now that Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are out of the game so I guess Shikhar Dhawan and Mahmudullah are in the race now.
T20 World Cup Live Streaming
PSL T20 Live Score
BPL Live Score
BPL Live Streaming
BPL Live Tv Channel
BPL Points Table
BPL Fixture 2016
T20 World Cup Points Table
IPL 2016 Live Score
IPL Points Table 2016
Post a Comment