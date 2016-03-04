ICC World Cup 2015 Semi Final Match Today Live Updates

Update: 25th Match 2015: Yesterday semi final between New Zealand will remain as one to the classic world cup encounters. The match was played well and fought hard by both the teams, but in the end it was New Zealand who will make it to the finals. South Africa has to wait some time more and the tag of chokers will remain with them. It is the first time and New Zealand will play in the final of the world cup and all the players in the team are in the form of their life. That is the reason the team is still unbeaten in the world cup.
Tomorrow second semi final of the world cup will be played between Australia and India. Indian team is also unbeaten so far, but this time they are playing the Aussies who are lethal on the home turf. I think Australian team is favorite here and like the 2011 world cup, this will be a final among the co hosts.
Its March 24th and the first semi final match of the ICC cricket world cup 2015 is being played between New Zealand and South Africa. This match is being rated as the most high voltage match of the world cup. An undefeated New Zealand facing South African team. Both the teams have a long history of choking and both the teams have never made it to finals of the world cup history.
Today morning South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at Auckland. The opening wasn't good and both openers were gone early. However after that F du Plessis build up the innings nicely with Rossouw and AB de Villiers. In the power plays the team is accelerating the score fast and it look on the way to post a 300+ total to defend. Anything more than 300 will be a big total for New Zealand team to chase.
Score Update: 9:32 am IST: South Africa 216/3 in 38 overs. 12 overs to go and they have still a long batting line up.
Score Update: 10:18 am IST: Rain playing spoil sport here. Its been more than an hour, the match is stopped due to rain. Rain is expected to stop in some time, however we have a reserve day tomorrow, so chances of a tie OR DLS coming to picture are very rare.
Score Update: 10:44 am IST: Rain has stopped. Ground is being inspected and we might have a game. Will keep you updated.
Match Update 11:00 am IST: Match resumes in 20 minutes and its been redumced to a 43 over game each side. This means New Zealand has to work harder on remaining spells of bowlers.
Match Update: Now its going to be difficult for New Zealand to chase the revised score. South Africa made 281 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 43 overs. However the revised total for New Zealand will be 298 in 443 overs and they will get 13 overs of power play (9+4).
NZ innings starts in 10 minutes
Score update: 12:15 pm IST: Kiwis are off to a quick start reached 50 run in less that 5 overs. Current score is New Zealand 52/0 in 4.1 overs.
Score update: 12:28 pm IST: South Africa got the required breakthrough. Danger man McCullum is out scoring a quick half century (59 of 26 balls)
Current score is New Zealand 71/1 in 6.4 overs.
