World Cup Quarter Final Match Live - South Africa Vs Sri Lanka

Here starts the knock our stage of the ICC world cup 2015. South Afrcia and Sri Lanka will play the first quarterfinal match of the tournament. Both the team have qualified easily for the quarter finals from their respective pools. Sri Lanka team was placed thirds in the pool and South Africa were second in the pool (topped by India). However both the teams have same number of points 8 by winning 4 matches and losing 2. If we look at the history of world cup, any fan will predict that South Africa will lose they match. If South Africa lost the match here there will be one more tournament to add to their history of chokers. Sri Lanka team on the other hand have features in 3 recent final matches of world cup but they lost all of them. However they won the ICC T20 world cup recently and by winning this world cup they will achieve a rare feat.
If we take a look at the form of both the teams in world cup, then South Africa team looks more stronger as they are batting and balling very good. Sri Lanka on the other hand looks great in batting but bowling is not up to that mark. but one thing where Sri Lanka can be advantageous over South Africa is spin attack, if they play with a good spin attack they have the chance to qualify. Its going to be spin vs pace as batting looks fine for both the teams. Match will begin in a short time from now and I'll keep you posted about the updates. Live score you can watch at the top in the live score board area.
Update 9:35 am IST: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. As predicted a mystery spinner debuts for Sri Lanka today. Tharindu Kaushal marks his debut and he is known to be a copy of Muralitharan in the Sri Lankan camp. Though how much impact he can bring to the match today will depend entirely on how much score the Sri Lanka team has to defend. South Africa brings KJ Abbott to the squad. So far South African fast bowlers had made a good start that have got the openers out cheaply. Dilshan and Perea were out for the score of 0 and 3 respectively. Now its upon the middle order to build the innings and put a repectable score on the board that can be defended.
Score Update: 9:39 am IST: Sri Lanka 17/2 in 7 overs
Score Update: 9:55 am IST: Sri Lanka 38/2 in 11 overs. Both Lahiru Thirimanne and Kumar Sangakkara are on their way to build the innings. Wile Sangakkars is still to find his touch, he has scored just 2 runs in 27 deliveries whereas Thirimanne made 29 runs in same number of deliveries.
Score Update: 10:30 am IST:By the time it was looking that a partnership is being built up. Sri Lanka lost another wicket. Imran Tahir provided the break through. Thirimanne out Thirimanne caught & ball by Imran Tahirat individual score of 41.
Sri Lanka: 71/3 in 19.4 overs.
Score Update: 10:46 am IST:
Sri Lanka 86/4 in 25 over Sri Lanka are four down with under 100 runs score and this could be trouble for them. Another wicket here means Sri Lanka is out of the world cup for sure. They need o score somewhere close to 300 if not more. Halfway though the innings South Africa will be happy with bowlers so far. Lets see how they play in the remaining innings of Sri Lanka.
Score Update: 11:40 am IST: A hattrick by J P Duminy has left Sri Lanka in trouble here. With only 120 runs on board and only 2 wickets left, its impossible for this team to post any defending total here. Sangakkar is still on the crease and batting powerplay is goind on. Lets hope Sri Lanka bats full 50 overs and scores somewhere around 200+
Score now is 127/8in 36 overs.
Nicely posted
