World Cup Quarterfinal Match 4 Live - NZ vs West Indies

This is the last quarter final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. The match will begin in next few minutes. The winner of the match today will qualify for the semi-final match and face South Africa in the semi finals.
Looking at the performances of both the teams, West Indies team has performed in patches. Some matches they play very well however in other they were just below the standards. Thus it is very hard to say how this team will play in the quarterfinals against New Zealand.
New Zealand team on the other hands is unbeaten so far in the world cup (Only other team is India). They are good in every aspect this world cup be it batting, balling or fielding. Their fast bowlers are firing, batsmen are scoring quick runs and spin attack is very economical. This is really a world cup winning combination.
West Indies team played last league match without the opener Chis Gayle and chances of him playing are still doubtful. We'll need to see if the tam management will risk including less than 100% fit Gayle in the squad.
Catch the live score above and enjoy the match.
