ICC world T20 is now in super 10 stage. Get all information about daily matches, match results, points table etc here.

South Africa v Zimbabwe World Cup Match Today Live Score

Welcome to the second day of ICC world cup 2015. Yesterday there were two matches played and in both the matches team batting first scored 300+ runs. New Zealand and Australia who both are the hosts of the world cup won their respective matches against Sri Lanka and England. Here are some highlights of both the matches:

  • High scoring matches 331 and 343 runs target for chasing teams. 
  • First Century of world cup score in the match between Australia and England - AJ Finch made 135
  • First Hat Trick of world cup by Steven Smith of the last 3 balls of his spells that were also the last three balls of the Innings
  • First 5 for by Steven Finn
  • Seems like teams are better defending the totals. 
To read about both the matches in details and detailed scoreboard of the matches follow the links below:
  1.  ICC World Cup Opening Match Today - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 
  2. ICC World Cup Match Live Scoreboard Day 1 Match 2
 Now lets discuss the third match of the world cup, it will be played between South Africa and Zimbabwe. South Africa are being counted as the number one choice for the title this time and Zimbabwe on the other hand is looking weaker team just like the ICC associate nations. We predict South Africa will win this match easily, however as they say nothing can be said until last ball of the match is bowled. So lets keep a close eye at the match which is going to begin in next few minutes.
