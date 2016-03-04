South Africa v Zimbabwe World Cup Match Today Live Score

Welcome to the second day of ICC world cup 2015. Yesterday there were two matches played and in both the matches team batting first scored 300+ runs. New Zealand and Australia who both are the hosts of the world cup won their respective matches against Sri Lanka and England. Here are some highlights of both the matches:
- High scoring matches 331 and 343 runs target for chasing teams.
- First Century of world cup score in the match between Australia and England - AJ Finch made 135
- First Hat Trick of world cup by Steven Smith of the last 3 balls of his spells that were also the last three balls of the Innings
- First 5 for by Steven Finn
- Seems like teams are better defending the totals.
1 comment:
Look here select your team and play game..Fantasy Cricket League
Post a Comment