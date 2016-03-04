Scoreboard - Live Match score

Advertisment

                                        
ICC world T20 is now in super 10 stage. Get all information about daily matches, match results, points table etc here.

Mohammad Azharuddin Cricketer India Career Highlights


Mohammad Azharuddin Indian cricketer was known for few things like:
  1. Wrists - He was believed to be best best of his time for use of wrists while batting. 
  2. His 2 marriages
  3. Match fixing 
  4. The played to score thee centuries in the first three test matches of his career. 
  5. Most successful captain for India
  6. Best fielder in slips 
  7. His love for expensive wrist watches
His slip catching was at peak during the time he was banned, he played 99 test matches and he is the only cricketer to have scored 3 centuries in the first 3 matches. He also scored a century in the last test match is he played for India. He appealed for the lifetime ban imposed on him by BCCI & ICC for his role in match fixing. He won the case later and BCCI lifted the ban in the year 2006. In the press statement after the ban was lifted, he accused the board for making him a target since he belonged from a minority group.

By the time he captained team India, Azhar (as popularly he is known) was the most sucessfull captain to have won 90 ODIs and 14 test matches. This record was later bettered by his successors MS Dhoni and Suarav Ganguly.

Test & ODI stats of Azhar

Test debut     India v England at Kolkata, Dec 31, 1984
Last Test     India v South Africa at Bangalore, Mar 2-6, 2000
ODI debut     India v England at Bangalore, Jan 20, 1985
Last ODI     India v Pakistan at Dhaka, Jun 3, 2000  


 



Career highlights of Mohammad Azharuddin :

  • Wisden cricketer of the year - 1991
  • Arjuna Award 1986
  • A movie on his life is being made in bollywood with actor Imran Hashmi playing his role. Watch the trailer of the movie below: 
Author

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)