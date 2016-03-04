Mohammad Azharuddin Cricketer India Career Highlights

Mohammad Azharuddin Indian cricketer was known for few things like:
- Wrists - He was believed to be best best of his time for use of wrists while batting.
- His 2 marriages
- Match fixing
- The played to score thee centuries in the first three test matches of his career.
- Most successful captain for India
- Best fielder in slips
- His love for expensive wrist watches
By the time he captained team India, Azhar (as popularly he is known) was the most sucessfull captain to have won 90 ODIs and 14 test matches. This record was later bettered by his successors MS Dhoni and Suarav Ganguly.
Test & ODI stats of Azhar
Test debut India v England at Kolkata, Dec 31, 1984
Last Test India v South Africa at Bangalore, Mar 2-6, 2000
ODI debut India v England at Bangalore, Jan 20, 1985
Last ODI India v Pakistan at Dhaka, Jun 3, 2000
Last Test India v South Africa at Bangalore, Mar 2-6, 2000
ODI debut India v England at Bangalore, Jan 20, 1985
Last ODI India v Pakistan at Dhaka, Jun 3, 2000
Career highlights of Mohammad Azharuddin :
- Wisden cricketer of the year - 1991
- Arjuna Award 1986
- A movie on his life is being made in bollywood with actor Imran Hashmi playing his role. Watch the trailer of the movie below:
No comments:
Post a Comment