India vs South Africa Wold Cup Match Today

Team India doesn't have a good arrival in England for 2019 wold and and they lost first warm up match to New Zealand. They also don't have a good start to the second warm up match as well played again Bangladesh.
Now team India has to start the world cup journey with the first match again South Africa on Wednesday 5 of June, 2019. This is the eighth match of the tournament. South Africa already played the opening match of the world cup against the host England on 30th of May. The match details are here.
Coming to this match, I feel South Africa are favorites due to the bowling and all rounder in the team. However team India main strength is batting and on a given day there bating line up can destroy the world best bowling lines. Few minutes fore the toss and we will come with more updates.
Keep watching.
12:22 IST: This is third game for South Africa and first one for Team India. I think SA has to win this game for sure to keep there hopes in tournament live. They need to win 5 out of remaining 7 matches to qualify for the next round.
12:25 IST: with Dale Steyn out of the tournament, it'd be interesting to see what combination SA plays today. For India the captain has to calculate whether to play 2 or 1 spinner.
12:52 IST: Last five matches performance for both teams. South African won 3 of last five matches. Means before the start of world cup they have won 3 matches back to back. India on the other hand entered world cup with three state defeats from Australia.
12:56 IST: India has never lost a match to South Africa in ICC Events since 2012.
13:06 IST: Head to head in last five matches played, India won 4 of those.
14:37 IST: South Africa won the toss and they elected to bad.
15:34: South Africa already 2 wickets down. Another poor start for the team. Score 30/2 in 7 overs. Bumrah took both the tickets.
16:02 IST: SA are building the inning slowly to recover from early loss of two wickets. Score is 43/2 in 12 overs.
16:29 IST: van der Dussen out. Chahal got him. Scoreboard reads: 78/3 in 19.2 overs.
16:46 IST: Almost Half overs of SA innings and half team out. Score 98/5 in in 22.3 overs.
17:35 IST: SA 134/5 in 35.2 over. Seems they might reach 289
17:43 IST: Miller gone, Again Chahal. South Africa in trouble. Score is 140/6 in 37 overs.
17:52 IST: One more for Chahal and now its tail in the batting order.
17:53: Phehlukwayo out scoring 34 runs.
17:54 There are two more overs for Chahal - 4 wickets in 8 overs and gave 34 runs only. Seems like 5 for in the picture and MOM award as well.
18:58: India need 228 runs to win. SA 227/9 in 50 overs. India can win match in less than 40 overs. so NRR keeps high.
19:39 IST: India got to a poor start. Alreay lost Dhawan and score is 14/1 in 7 overs.
15:34: South Africa already 2 wickets down. Another poor start for the team. Score 30/2 in 7 overs. Bumrah took both the tickets.
16:02 IST: SA are building the inning slowly to recover from early loss of two wickets. Score is 43/2 in 12 overs.
16:29 IST: van der Dussen out. Chahal got him. Scoreboard reads: 78/3 in 19.2 overs.
16:46 IST: Almost Half overs of SA innings and half team out. Score 98/5 in in 22.3 overs.
17:35 IST: SA 134/5 in 35.2 over. Seems they might reach 289
17:43 IST: Miller gone, Again Chahal. South Africa in trouble. Score is 140/6 in 37 overs.
17:52 IST: One more for Chahal and now its tail in the batting order.
17:53: Phehlukwayo out scoring 34 runs.
18:58: India need 228 runs to win. SA 227/9 in 50 overs. India can win match in less than 40 overs. so NRR keeps high.
19:39 IST: India got to a poor start. Alreay lost Dhawan and score is 14/1 in 7 overs.
