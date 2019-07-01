Australia vs West Indies Match in World Cup Today

The two match played yesterday was like we are watching the same movie with different stars in it. Match between India, South Africa and the second match between New Zealand and Bangladesh were almost the same. Just the fact that Bangaldesh score a bit more than South Africa and New Zealand Lost a bit more wickets than India while chase.
Now today is going to be an interesting match. Its between the West Indies and Australia. Now if today West Indies win the match than I'll definitely say that they have a good chance to make it to the semi-finals. As the NRR of West Indies team is very high and in chance to a tie of points, they will easily make it to the next round.
The net run rate of West Indies is 5.802 and the next best team in New Zealand with net run rate of 2,279. Australia NRR is 1.86 and all remaining teams net run rate is below 1.
However we know its a long tournament and there are many matches to be played, so a few good or bad matches can change the scenario.
11:39 IST Match starts in 3:21 mins from now.
14:31 IST: Weather looking fine, sun is out. Bit cold but a fine weather for a cricket match.
Last 5 match history:
If we look at last 5 matches track then Australia team looks in a great form having won all the last five matches they played. West Indies on the other hand has won only two matches and one was the world cup match against Pakistan few days back.
14:36 IST: Its time for toss. West Indies won the toss and they elected to field first.
15:37 IST: After a quick start 2st over that got 12 runs. Australia is in trouble with a score of 36/3 in 7 overs.
15:39 IST: One wicket each for Thoams, Cottrell and Russell
16:36 IST: Half of the Australian team back to Pavilion and not even 100 runs on the boards. Current score is Aus 82/5 in 19 overs. Another low scoring match with changes for West Indies to keep there net run rate higher.
16:39 IST: This is a balanced West Indies team 4 all rounder, 3 bowler and 4 batsmen
16:56 IST: Some quick boundaries from Alex Carrey. Australia score in 110/5 in 24 Overs
16:58 IST: The scoreboard should have been in favour of Australia had they lots 2 wickets less. The pitch is good for bowlers and had the batsmen stayed on the crease a bit more to understand how it behaves.
17:09 IST: 48 runs in last 5 overs and 0 wickets. The two batsmen scoring quickly. Score in 129/5 in 27 overs.
17:32 IST: Another wicket gone. Alex Carrey our for 45. A very good partnership between him and Smith. Australia in now 149/6 in 32 overs. Its sounds like they can get to a respectable total from here.
18:13 IST: Smith on 60 and Nile nears fifty require 2more runs
18:16: Half century for Nile. Aus 226/4 in 43 overs. This score looks good on the scoreboard now.
21:39 IST: Match evenly staged at this moment. A partnership can lead to victory whereas 2 more wickets can do magic for Australia
Now today is going to be an interesting match. Its between the West Indies and Australia. Now if today West Indies win the match than I'll definitely say that they have a good chance to make it to the semi-finals. As the NRR of West Indies team is very high and in chance to a tie of points, they will easily make it to the next round.
The net run rate of West Indies is 5.802 and the next best team in New Zealand with net run rate of 2,279. Australia NRR is 1.86 and all remaining teams net run rate is below 1.
However we know its a long tournament and there are many matches to be played, so a few good or bad matches can change the scenario.
11:39 IST Match starts in 3:21 mins from now.
14:31 IST: Weather looking fine, sun is out. Bit cold but a fine weather for a cricket match.
Last 5 match history:
If we look at last 5 matches track then Australia team looks in a great form having won all the last five matches they played. West Indies on the other hand has won only two matches and one was the world cup match against Pakistan few days back.
14:36 IST: Its time for toss. West Indies won the toss and they elected to field first.
15:37 IST: After a quick start 2st over that got 12 runs. Australia is in trouble with a score of 36/3 in 7 overs.
15:39 IST: One wicket each for Thoams, Cottrell and Russell
16:36 IST: Half of the Australian team back to Pavilion and not even 100 runs on the boards. Current score is Aus 82/5 in 19 overs. Another low scoring match with changes for West Indies to keep there net run rate higher.
16:39 IST: This is a balanced West Indies team 4 all rounder, 3 bowler and 4 batsmen
16:56 IST: Some quick boundaries from Alex Carrey. Australia score in 110/5 in 24 Overs
16:58 IST: The scoreboard should have been in favour of Australia had they lots 2 wickets less. The pitch is good for bowlers and had the batsmen stayed on the crease a bit more to understand how it behaves.
17:09 IST: 48 runs in last 5 overs and 0 wickets. The two batsmen scoring quickly. Score in 129/5 in 27 overs.
17:32 IST: Another wicket gone. Alex Carrey our for 45. A very good partnership between him and Smith. Australia in now 149/6 in 32 overs. Its sounds like they can get to a respectable total from here.
18:13 IST: Smith on 60 and Nile nears fifty require 2more runs
18:16: Half century for Nile. Aus 226/4 in 43 overs. This score looks good on the scoreboard now.
21:39 IST: Match evenly staged at this moment. A partnership can lead to victory whereas 2 more wickets can do magic for Australia
No comments:
Post a Comment