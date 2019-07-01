Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match Today

14:07 IST: Both teams have won one and lost one. Today a win for the team will boost the confidence of both the teams. Match starts in one hours from now.
14:47 IST: Toss is delayed due to rain.
15:45 IST: It still raining, though not that heavily.
16:44 IST: Its still raining and seems like both teams will share 1 points each. No chances of improvement.
17:56 IST: Still raining
19:04 IST: Inspection in few minutes. Umpires to decide if a play is possible.
1945 IST: Umpired watching for another inspection.
14:47 IST: Toss is delayed due to rain.
15:45 IST: It still raining, though not that heavily.
16:44 IST: Its still raining and seems like both teams will share 1 points each. No chances of improvement.
17:56 IST: Still raining
19:04 IST: Inspection in few minutes. Umpires to decide if a play is possible.
1945 IST: Umpired watching for another inspection.
No comments:
Post a Comment