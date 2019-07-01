Bangladesh Vs England Match Live Scoreboard

Bangladesh is not a week team in world cricket anymore. The team is full of talented cricketers and these days the matches are very close. Recently is world cup they defeated South Africa and the match against New Zealand was very close, a few mistakes if didn't happen match was all for Bangladesh.
Now the Bangla team is all set to play against the host England. Both team have played two match so far and won one each. Though England team looks strong in these home conditions still this Bangladesh team is capable of surprise any team on a given day.
Match will start tomorrow at 15:00 IST
