Cricket World Cup Match Today - New Zealand Vs South Africa

New Zealand Vs South Africa Cricket Match Updates and Live Score
The semi-finalists of the last world cup meet in the group stage matches of the world cup. New Zealand beat South Africa in the last world cup to play the finals against Australia. Both team play each other again today.
For South Africa this is a must win match to keep there hopes in world cup alive. If South Africa win today, the team can move to the mid of the point table along with Bandladesh and if they win more matches the chance to play semi-finals again remain alive.
New Zealand team is still unbeaten in the world cup. This makes kiwis the strong contender for the title.
14:00 IST: Match starts in an hour from now.
One must note that so far New Zealand have faced weaker teams in the world cup. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the teams they have defeated in the world cup. The match against India was washed off. This means NZ team might slide down in points table in the later stages of the tournament.
14:33 IST: Toss is delayed due to wet outfield.
15:17 IST: Grounds men busy drying the ground. Sun is out, play is possible today. Another inspection in some time.
15:48 IST: Toss in 15 minutes.
15:49 IST: Loss of two overs, this will be a 59 overs match and 1-10, 11-39, and 40-49 is the time for power plays.
16:07 IST: Time for toss, Call for heads from Du Plesis and its a tail. NZ decides to bowl first.
16:30 IST: Matt Henry to bowl the first ball of the match.
16:36 IST: De Kock gone at score of 5. SA 11/1 in 2 overs.
16:57 IST: Runs not coming easily, some good swing bowling display by New Zealand bowlers. Score is SA 22/1 in 6.5 overs.
15:13 IST: Amla and Du Plesis building the innings slowly. Score in 40/1 in 10.5 overs. A good partnership here can make South Africa recover from the earlier loss of the opener De Kock.
17:33 IST: Ferguson break this partnership. Du Plessis out scoring 23 runs of 35 balls. Markram is the next man to bat.
18:02 IST: This is a slow start from South Africa. Positive are that Hashim Amla is on the way to score a half century and South Africa team asxcore is nearing 100. Scoreboard reads SA 84/2 in 23.1 overs.
18:17 IST: 50 for Amla and South Africa score goes past 100, still match in not in favour if SA. They need to accelerate the run rate.
18:18 IST: Score is SA 108/2 in 27 overs.
18:25: South Africa lost another wicket, set batsmen Hashim Amla out at the individual score of 55. SA 114/3 in 28.3 overs.
16:30 IST: Matt Henry to bowl the first ball of the match.
