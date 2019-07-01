Match 26 Australia vs Bangladesh live from Nottingham

These two teams haven't played much cricket against each other. Last time they played was in 2017 champions trophy and the match ended without any results. Match previous to that was abandoned due to rain and this match was in 2015. So these two teams doesn't play much against each other.
Match today is important for Bangladesh, the team has improved a lot in recent years. In the last match they defeated West Indies and the team must win the match today to be competent in the world cup.
11:43 IST: Around 2:30 hrs for the toss. Weather seems to be OK today for a full match.
11:44 IST: Bangladesh may not be the favourites for the world cup, but the have beaten the team that were considered to be among the favourites for the knock out stages. Beating South Africa and West Indies have boosted the confidence of the team already. And today they face Australia a team that have won the world cup 5 times.
14:53 IST: Toss time, Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
15:27 IST: Australia 31/0 in 6 overs
15:40 IST: Australia 46/0 in 8.4 overs
