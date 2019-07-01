India Vs Afghanistan Match in World cup Today | Cricket World Cup 2019

This will be another match to be viewed by a lot of viewers both in the stadium and by other means, live, internet, TV or Radio etc. Though it seems like this is going to be a one sided match and India can win the match easily. But as they say cricket is a game of uncertainties so anything can happen in the match today. I hope Afghanistan team will fight hard for there glory.
Afghanistan is the only team in the world cup that has lost all the matches. 0 points from 5 matches so far, thus the chances of the team qualifying for the next round for nil, still in the remaining 4 matches they can show the world and the fans but the team is capable of.
10:00 IST: Match starts in 3 hours from now.
Afghanistan is the only team in the world cup that has lost all the matches. 0 points from 5 matches so far, thus the chances of the team qualifying for the next round for nil, still in the remaining 4 matches they can show the world and the fans but the team is capable of.
10:00 IST: Match starts in 3 hours from now.
No comments:
Post a Comment