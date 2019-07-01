Score board


ICC world cup 2019. Get all information about daily matches, match results, points table etc here.

Aus, Ind, whos is the next semi finalist for ICC world cup 2019

Today we'll get to know the third team to qualify for the semi finals. Yes the team to win the match team today will qualify for the next round. 

14:56 IST: England Vs New Zealand match to start in few minutes. Team to win goes to the semis. losing team still might qualify depending upon results of  other matches. 
14:58 IST: England won the toss and elect to bat first. England is going by the winning strategy for them, Bat attackingly and post a large score for the bowlers to defend.
15:14 IST: England openers on attacking more. Score is Eng 27/0 in 3.4 overs.
15:40 IST: going to be high scoring match. Eng 66/0 in 9 overs.
15:55 IST: Both openers score 30+ so looks set for  a century opening stand. after 13 overs England is 85 with all wickets in hand.

16:34 IST: New Zealand get the most needed wicket. Score is Eng 139/1 in 21 overs 
