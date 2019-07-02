Score board


ICC world cup 2019. Get all information about daily matches, match results, points table etc here.

World Cup Semi Final Between India and New Zealand Today - LIVE!

So its first semi final match today for ICC Cricket world cup 2019. We are just three matches away to know the world cup champion.

12:11 IST: The group state match between both the teams ended in a tie, due to rain. Chances of rain spoiling the match today are also there. In case of no game, India will qualify for the finals. 
Author

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)