ICC Cricket world cup Match today Live - India Vs Australia

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface that is supposed to help the batters. However Australia didn't have the expected start of the game Australian team lost the opener Mitchell Marsh at individual score of 0. The team score was 5 at the time.
Score Australia 16/1 in five overs. Hardik Pandya is first bowling change for India.
Australia 29/1 in 7 overs
First power play over - Australia score 43 for loss on 1 wicket in 10 overs.
20 overs and Australia lost another wicket - score now is Aus 85/2 in 20 overs.
3 runs from kuldeeps over - Aus 88/2 in 21 overs.
Australian run rate lowered, Australia 138/5 in 35 overs. Maxwell and Green playing now, one wicket more will bring Australian bating tail.As we were updating the score, Glen Maxwell is bowled by a beautiful delivery by Kuldeep Yadav. Aus 140/6 in 35.5 overs.
7 overs left in the Australian innings. Aus 168/8 in 43 overs.
