ICC cricket world cup started yesterday and New Zealand won the opening match against England comfortable. On the day two match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands. Give just the start of the tournament, there is already lots of talks about who will win the ICC cricket world cup 2023. There might be many favorites for this world cup including the hosts India, Australia, England etc. However we predict that this world cup could be won by the team who had the tag of chokers with them. Yes, I'm talking about South African cricket team. This year world cup belongs to South Africa and they deserve to with the world cup 2023.
All the best to South African mens cricket team for the world cup.
Stay tuned for more updates from the cricket world cup 2023. You can check the points table here and the love score board at the top of this page.
South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
BATTERS
Middle order Batter
Age:33y 111d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Medium
Wicketkeeper Batter
Age:30y 262d
Batting:Left hand Bat
Opening Batter
Age:34y 22d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Offbreak
Wicketkeeper Batter
Age:32y 37d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Offbreak
Opening Batter
Age:28y 336d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Offbreak
Middle order Batter
Age:34y 87d
Batting:Left hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Offbreak
Top order Batter
Age:34y 210d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Legbreak
ALLROUNDERS
Bowling Allrounder
Age:23y 127d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Left arm Medium fast
Bowling Allrounder
Age:27y 186d
Batting:Left hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Medium fast
BOWLERS
Bowler
Age:22y 338d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Fast
Bowler
Age:33y 210d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Bowler
Age:27y 160d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Fast medium
Bowler
Age:28y 103d
Batting:Left hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Fast
Bowler
Age:33y 199d
Batting:Right hand Bat
Bowling:Left arm Wrist spin
Bowler
Age:29y 339d
Batting:Left hand Bat
Bowling:Right arm Medium fast
