ICC world T20 is now in super 10 stage. Get all information about daily matches, match results, points table etc here.

India Vs Pakistan World T20 match today


Highlights of previous T20 world cup India vs Pakistan

This is the match which will be equally interesting as the final of this twenty-twenty world cup tournament. Though there were little showers in the Eden Gardens in the morning, it is expected that we will have a full match. India have won all the previous encounters with Pakistan in the world cup but at the same time they have never defeated Pakistan at this venue. This mean a new history will be created either it will be first time India defeating Pakistan at Eden Gardens OR it's first victory in world cup for Pakistan against India.

Eden garden pitch is good for batting and team batting first have won most of the matches as dew factor comes to play and it makes batting a little difficult. Thus chasing is always a best option here. But can't say what both captains (Dhoni & Afridi) think about this. Thus it'd be interesting to see the toss as well.

You can catch all the live score being updated real time here at the blog. And little comments from our side also. Check out points table and results/schedule of matches also.
ICC World T20 Points Table - T20 World Cup Points Table - 2016

Hi,

Below is the points table of ICC World T20 (Twenty twenty world cup) 2016

ICC World T20 Points Table 

Women's World T20 Points Table

 



World T20 match results and schedule of play today

17-Mar-2016:
Today there is only one match for World T20 and the Women's World T20 today the match is already in progress between England and Bangladesh. In men's T20 world cup Afganisthan will play again defending champions Sri Lanka. The match is to be played at Eden Gardens and live telecast stars from 7:30 pm IST.

Results of World T20 matches played on 16-Mar-2016.


  1. West Indies defeated England by 6 wickets - Check scoreboard here
  2. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 55 runs - Check scoreboard here


Yesterday India men's cricket team lost the match to New Zealand, however the India Women's Cricket team defeated Bangladesh cricket team. Chek the details scoreboard here:

1. ICC World T20 India vs New Zealand (Men) - Scoreboard
2. ICC World T20 India vs Bangladesh (Women) - Scoreboard

Schedule for World T20 matches today:
Men's World T20: Two matches are scheduled today:
  1. Bangladesh v Pakistan at Kolkata - Match begins 3 pm IST
  2. England v West Indies at Mumbai - Match begins 7:30 pm IST
 Women's World T20: One match to be played today between Pak Women v WI Women at Chennai  match begins 7:30 pm IST.

Match updates to be followed below.


3:21 pm: Pakistan to bat first, as they won the toss and elected to bat first. Current score is Pakistan 36/1 in 3.1 overs.

4:04 pm - Pakistan team has got the start they needed. All they need to do is finish the innings well. Given they way they are batting a 180 to 200 runs score is easy to reach. And this would be a very hard target for Bangladesh team to achieve, given the bowling strength of the Pakistan team.

4:18 pm - Pakistan lost the second wicket. Current score Pakistan 134/2 in 13.4 overs.

4:35 pm  - Pakistan lost the third wicket but this isn't making any impact on the scoring rates. They are clsoe to 200 runs now. New batsmen Akmal is also gone. Score 175/4 in 17.5 overs. Remaining 13 balls this Pakistan team need to play carefully not to lose wickets trying to hit boundaries.

4:48 pm - Bangladesh need 202 runs to win and it's very difficult target for them. They have 4 over of Afridi who don't give easy runs. 
World T20 2016 Match Today - India Vs New Zealand


Now when the first round of the ICC world T20 is over and some lucky team managed to join other teams to the super 10 group, the ICC World T20 now has really begun. Now you can see fully crowded stadiums and more heat on and off the ground.

Today is the first match of super 10 and this match is to be played between the host team India and New Zealand. .The match will be played at Nagpur and it starts from 7:30 pm IST (+5:30 GMT). This match is from the team of Group 2. There are 5 team each in group 1 and group 2.  If we take a quick look at the squads then the Indian T20 team looks far stronger than the current New Zealand team. The NZ team is quite inexperienced however there bowling can be the biggest surprise for the strong Indian batting line. Also the IPL exposure is a big plus for team India, making them the favorites not only for today's match but also for the T20 world cup.

We will be posting live updates of the match today here, so just keep refreshing the page ;)

8:45 PM:
Match is in the interesting phase. India has got to a good start and so far they have kept New Zealand batsmen silent not allowing them big boundaries.
Score: NZ 90/6 in 16.4 overs.

Bumrah to bowl the 18th over.

8:49 PM - 100 up for NZ in 18th over.

5 runs in the over of Bumrah. NZ 103/6 in 18 overs.

19th over to be bowled by Jadega. Batsmen just survived a stumping chance.

8:54 PM - If New Zealand somehow manage to get close to 130, this would be a very very competitive score.

Nehra to bowl the last crucial over.

New Zealand 126/7 (20/20 ov)

Innings Break

Indian innings to follow in 20 minutes

Welcome back after the innings break. India has lost a wicket early. The score is Ind 6/1 in 1 over.

9:31 pm - Kapil Dev said during New Zealand Innings that Indian batsmen have not played spinners in good way recently. This seems to be true as Roit Sharma got out to spin bowler in the third over.
Score: Ind 10/2 in 2.2 overs.

Kapil Dev said India lost wickets to spinners a lot recently during New Zealand Innings and it would be great to see how New Zealand spinners bowl today. India lost 3 wicket in 3 over. Score Inda 12/3 in 3 overs.
10:14 pm
Halfway the batting of Indian team, they have lost more than half of the batsmen. Clearly team India is going to lose the match today.
Score: Ind 43/6 in 10.1 overs

India require another 70 runs in final 6 overs 
ICC World Twenty20 in March 2016 - Schedule of T20 World Cup

My previous blog post was about six consecutive sixes being hit in the history of crickets. One such incident was in 2007 Twenty 20 world cup. Now its once again the time for us to watch those huge sixes being hit in international cricket.

The ICC Twenty 20 world cup 2016 begins in the month of March 2016. The inaugural match to be played on 8-March-2016 and final to be concluded on 2-April-2016. The complete schedule of the tournament matches is listed below:


Mar 08, Tue
Match 1
Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong, 1st Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 2
Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2nd Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Mar 09, Wed
Match 3
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 4
Ireland vs Oman, 4th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 5
Mar 10, Thu
Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 5th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 6
Hong Kong vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 7
Mar 11, Fri
Netherlands vs Oman, 7th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 8
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 8th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 9
Mar 12, Sat
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 9th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 10
Scotland vs Hong Kong, 10th Match, Group B
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 11
Mar 13, Sun
Netherlands vs Ireland, 11th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 12
Bangladesh vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 13
Mar 15, Tue
India vs New Zealand, 13th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 14
Mar 16, Wed
West Indies vs England, 14th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 15
Pakistan vs TBC, 15th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 16
Mar 17, Thu
Sri Lanka vs TBC, 16th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 17
Mar 18, Fri
Australia vs New Zealand, 17th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 18
South Africa vs England, 18th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 19
Mar 19, Sat
India vs Pakistan, 19th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Match 20
Mar 20, Sun
South Africa vs TBC, 20th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 21
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 21st Match, Super 10 Group 1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 22
Mar 21, Mon
Australia vs TBC, 22nd Match, Super 10 Group 2
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 23
Mar 22, Tue
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 23rd Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 24
Mar 23, Wed
England vs TBC, 24th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 25
India vs TBC, 25th Match, Super 10 Group 2
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 26
Mar 25, Fri
Pakistan vs Australia, 26th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 27
South Africa vs West Indies, 27th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 28
Mar 26, Sat
New Zealand vs TBC, 28th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match 29
Sri Lanka vs England, 29th Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 30
Mar 27, Sun
India vs Australia, 30th Match, Super 10 Group 2
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Match 31
West Indies vs TBC, 31st Match, Super 10 Group 1
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match 32
Mar 28, Mon
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 32nd Match, Super 10 Group 1
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 33
Mar 30, Wed
TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Match 34
Mar 31, Thu
TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 35
Apr 03, Sun
TBC vs TBC, Final
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

All the matches are being hosted by India and during March and April the weather is very pretty, not so hot and not so cold. So this is not only going to be good for players but fans will also enjoy a lot. T20 is loved by Indians a lot and like IPL, the Twenty20 world cup will also attract full crowds to the stadiums. 
Batsmen to score 6 consecutive sixes

Hitting a six in a cricket match means batsmen is really in good touch and has played the ball really well. What would you say about a batsmen who had 6 consecutive sixers in a match. These is a very rare achievement and only a handful of cricketers has for the ability to do so. Listed below are the batsmen who have scored continuous six sixes in the history of cricket.

Batsmen who hit six sixes in an over world cup match

This is a very rare achievement and the ony batsmen to achieve this is the great opening batsmen of South African cricket team. Yes we are talking about Herschelle Gibbs, he hit six sixes of 6 balls of an over in the world cup 2007. It was the group stage match of world cup played between South Africa and Netherlands. Only few know that one million US Dollars were raised for charity as one of the sponsors was commited to do so if six sixes are hit in the match.

Video of Herschelle Gibbs hitting 6 sixes in an over


Batsmen to hit six sixes in an over of T20 match 

The same year 2007, during the T20 world cup, again 6 sixes were hit in an over. This time the batsmen was Yuvraj Singh from India and the sixes were hit in the over by Stuart Broad  of England.

Video of Yuvraj Singh hitting 6 sixes in an over



Batsmen to hit six consecutive sixes in first class cricket

It was the year of 1968, when first time in the history of cricket six sixes where hit by a batsmen in a single over. The batmen to do so was Sir Garfield Sobers. It was a dramatic over and in one ball of the over fielder caught the ball but touched the boundary ball thus ending as six. It was a game between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire. Sobers was the captain of the Nottinghamshire and sixes were hit of
Malcolm Nashand fielder to touch the ropes while he took the catch was Roger Davis. 

 16 years later the record of Sir Garfield Sobers was broken by Ravi Sastri. It was a Ranji Trophy match between Bombay and Baroda. 

Other batsmen to hit six sixes in an over

Kieron Pollard and Jordan Clark  has also achieved this feat but in lower lever of cricket like the club matches. Still this doesn't devalue the quality of the innings both the batsmen played that day. Hitting six sixes in an over at any level of cricket be it street level to the top level is an proud achievement.

Do you any other batsmen who have achieved this rare target of hitting six sixes in an over. Do share with us.



Mohammad Azharuddin Cricketer India Career Highlights


Mohammad Azharuddin Indian cricketer was known for few things like:
  1. Wrists - He was believed to be best best of his time for use of wrists while batting. 
  2. His 2 marriages
  3. Match fixing 
  4. The played to score thee centuries in the first three test matches of his career. 
  5. Most successful captain for India
  6. Best fielder in slips 
  7. His love for expensive wrist watches
His slip catching was at peak during the time he was banned, he played 99 test matches and he is the only cricketer to have scored 3 centuries in the first 3 matches. He also scored a century in the last test match is he played for India. He appealed for the lifetime ban imposed on him by BCCI & ICC for his role in match fixing. He won the case later and BCCI lifted the ban in the year 2006. In the press statement after the ban was lifted, he accused the board for making him a target since he belonged from a minority group.

By the time he captained team India, Azhar (as popularly he is known) was the most sucessfull captain to have won 90 ODIs and 14 test matches. This record was later bettered by his successors MS Dhoni and Suarav Ganguly.

Test & ODI stats of Azhar

Test debut     India v England at Kolkata, Dec 31, 1984
Last Test     India v South Africa at Bangalore, Mar 2-6, 2000
ODI debut     India v England at Bangalore, Jan 20, 1985
Last ODI     India v Pakistan at Dhaka, Jun 3, 2000  


 



Career highlights of Mohammad Azharuddin :

  • Wisden cricketer of the year - 1991
  • Arjuna Award 1986
  • A movie on his life is being made in bollywood with actor Imran Hashmi playing his role. Watch the trailer of the movie below: 
