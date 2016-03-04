IPL Matches Today - Live Score Updates

21-April-2015: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals at Ahemdabad Today. Might be a change in ground could bring a change in fortune for Kings XI team. A win a what Punjab team needs badly at this moment. However they are facing a team today, which is still undefeated in IPL 2015. Rajasthan Royals are just playing very good T20 cricket at the moment and they have got all the thing at right place. Punjab on the other hand despite being filled with talented and big name players and still to get the combination right.They are experimenting too much and I guess they should just keep the things simple and play batsmen in a role that suits them better.
20-April-2015: Today KKR will play against Delhi Daredevils. The DD team has got the momentum they have been missing so far in IPL. They are now at 4 position in points table and a win today will ensure they will replace KKR team who is at number 3 positions. And if they win the match today with a better run rate the Delhi team might also replace CSK who is at number 2 in points table.
15-April-2015: 13:18 IST:
Today match is between the tournaments favorites Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. The Punjab team has a very good performance last year and prior to that the Punjab team performance in IPL was almost similar to the opponents today. The Delhi Daredevils team has not got a good season in the history of IPL. This year the team has invested heavily and purchased Yuvraj Singh at a huge amount. Now its for Delhi team players to show that performance. The match begins at 8 pm at Pune and its most likely that Delhi is goind to loose this match. Lest wait and watch. Good luck to all.
Date: 13-April-2015 Time: 13:25 IST
Once again welcome to the page where we post about the live matches and score updates. IPL 2015 or IPL season 8 in in its initial stage and the popularity will go higher in the later stages. The match details for all the IPL teams can be found here.
Today only one match is scheduled to be played. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore and the competing teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Match will start at 8 pm. So far both the teams have played a single match in IPL. RCB won their opening match against KKR whereas Sunrisers lost their opening match to Chennai Super Kings. Given the form and team combinations RCB is expected to win this match easily.
Keep watching the live score above.
Glimpses of our posts in IPL 7
Today we have 2 matches to be played in IPL. First match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata and the second one will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai.
Kolkata Kinght Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: This is the first time in IPL history that Kolkata team is looking strong in papers and the fields both, otherwise right from the beginning of the IPL Kolkata team has looked stronger in the papers but ended in the bottom of the points table. This is the first time that team looks to be doing good in points table as well. As far as the todays match is concerned its Royal Challengers team which would be more under pressure to win the match they are already in the bottom 2 of the points table and they need a couple of wins badly to make a comeback in the tournament. Kolkata on the other hand are at the top of points table but they lost the last match to Kochi Tuskers, thus they need to win this match so as to remain in the top of the points table.
Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the last year IPL and this time Mumbai must be looking forward to beat Chennai, this win can make Mumbai Indian secure the top position in points table, where as Chennai if wins can make into the top 4.
20-April-2015: Today KKR will play against Delhi Daredevils. The DD team has got the momentum they have been missing so far in IPL. They are now at 4 position in points table and a win today will ensure they will replace KKR team who is at number 3 positions. And if they win the match today with a better run rate the Delhi team might also replace CSK who is at number 2 in points table.
15-April-2015: 13:18 IST:
Today match is between the tournaments favorites Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. The Punjab team has a very good performance last year and prior to that the Punjab team performance in IPL was almost similar to the opponents today. The Delhi Daredevils team has not got a good season in the history of IPL. This year the team has invested heavily and purchased Yuvraj Singh at a huge amount. Now its for Delhi team players to show that performance. The match begins at 8 pm at Pune and its most likely that Delhi is goind to loose this match. Lest wait and watch. Good luck to all.
Date: 13-April-2015 Time: 13:25 IST
Once again welcome to the page where we post about the live matches and score updates. IPL 2015 or IPL season 8 in in its initial stage and the popularity will go higher in the later stages. The match details for all the IPL teams can be found here.
IPL Matches today
Today only one match is scheduled to be played. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore and the competing teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Match will start at 8 pm. So far both the teams have played a single match in IPL. RCB won their opening match against KKR whereas Sunrisers lost their opening match to Chennai Super Kings. Given the form and team combinations RCB is expected to win this match easily.
Keep watching the live score above.
Glimpses of our posts in IPL 7
Today we have 2 matches to be played in IPL. First match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata and the second one will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai.
Kolkata Kinght Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: This is the first time in IPL history that Kolkata team is looking strong in papers and the fields both, otherwise right from the beginning of the IPL Kolkata team has looked stronger in the papers but ended in the bottom of the points table. This is the first time that team looks to be doing good in points table as well. As far as the todays match is concerned its Royal Challengers team which would be more under pressure to win the match they are already in the bottom 2 of the points table and they need a couple of wins badly to make a comeback in the tournament. Kolkata on the other hand are at the top of points table but they lost the last match to Kochi Tuskers, thus they need to win this match so as to remain in the top of the points table.
Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the last year IPL and this time Mumbai must be looking forward to beat Chennai, this win can make Mumbai Indian secure the top position in points table, where as Chennai if wins can make into the top 4.
No comments:
Post a Comment